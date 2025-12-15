Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Fallout Shelter

Fallout Shelter Has Launched New Season: Viva New Vegas

The Fallout mobile game Fallout Shelter has been given a new season tied to the TV series, as Viva New Vegas is now available

Article Summary Fallout Shelter launches Viva New Vegas season, inspired by the Prime TV series' second season.

Players can explore Novac and recruit allies to help bring the town under control in the Mojave region.

New quests, TV show characters like Lucy and The Ghoul, and special events arrive with this update.

Earn rewards with Lucky Spins, collect Poker Chips, and upgrade loot with the all-new Season Pass.

Bethesda Softworks has launched a new update and season of content for the mobile game Fallout Shelter, as players can now dive into Viva New Vegas. The new season falls in line with the second season of the Amazon Prime TV series, as players will be headed to New Vegas for an entirely new season of challenges, rewards, and special events. As well as a new Season Pass for those who wish to pay extra money into the game for bonus content. We have more details about the new season below as you can explore the remnances of the adult playground right now.

Fallout Shelter – Viva New Vegas

Vault-Tec has identified Novac as a strategic location for advancing our interests across the Mojave region. In Viva New Vegas, you're tasked with recruiting loyal allies, bringing Novac under control, and transforming it into a shining beacon beneath the dazzling glow of New Vegas! As you build your experimental vault, expect to be visited by friendly faces from the TV show, including Lucy, Maximus and The Ghoul. These characters will bring you new challenges and quests to revitalize New Vegas.

Aside from new quests this Season – and in true Vegas fashion – we are also adding Lucky Spins to the game. Complete quests to earn Poker Chips and use them to acquire rewards that get you ahead of the game! Poker Chips can also be received as random loot during quests. With unique adventures come unique rewards to be earned. During Viva New Vegas, you'll have a chance to acquire existing and new rewards, like weapons, outfits, recipes and more through quests or Fallout Shelter's new Season Pass! Don't forget to upgrade your rewards with the Season Pass to get the most out of your journey. All earned rewards will transfer to your main vault as well.

