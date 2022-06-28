Fantasy Town Will be Released For Mobile On July 18th

Gamigo announced today that they will be launching their new farming simulator game Fantasy Town for mobile devices next month. This game will give you the chance to essentially start your own little farming hub in the middle of a world filled with magic, sorcery, trolls, and more. What will you be able to do as a farmer with all this magic happening all around you? Well, that's your issue, not ours, but you can look like a rogue while doing it. At the moment you can only pre-register for the game on Google Play, no idea why iOS isn't available yet. But the game will be released either way on July 18th, 2022. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer.

Fantasy Town stars players as the reluctant Lord of Arsendal who are trying their best to get away from being the town's leader. Players are pulled into a wide variety of tasks that help the town flourish including tending crops, building new structures, making citizens happy, and many more. All the while learning more about Arsendal's history, including its previous Lord – your father.

In addition to its farming game mechanics, Fantasy Town also features a mixture of RPG, adventure, and exploration. Future Lords can expect to fight troublesome Trolls, level up their townsfolk to be more effective warriors or crafters, expand their town boundaries, explore new and exciting dungeons in search of rare resources, and much more. Special events will also be held regularly in-game that rewards players after taking part in several minigames, including puzzles and runners.

Players can also work together by adding friends and/or creating guilds to help each other take care of their towns while they are away. Put out fires, rescue plants from storm clouds, and defend their towns from a myriad of monsters, including krakens. Teamwork makes the dreamwork, and in Fantasy Town, everyone can get by with a little help from their friends.