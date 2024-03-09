Posted in: Avalon Hill, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: HeroQuest

HeroQuest Releases New Against The Ogre Horde Quest Pack

Avalon Hill has released a new pack for HeroQuest, as the Against The Ogre Horde Quest Pack brings some old content back into play.

Article Summary Avalon Hill releases Against The Ogre Horde Quest Pack for HeroQuest.

The pack includes seven updated classic quests and three new adventures.

Expansion set features 28 detailed miniatures and full-color tiles.

Introduces a new Druid hero class and player versus player arena battles.

Avalon Hill has released a brand new expansion for HeroQuest, as players can get their hands on the Against The Ogre Horde Quest Pack. This is actually a revised version of an old pack that has now been re-released with the modernized version of the game, as you now have seven modernized classic quests, three original quests, and a system for tournament gameplay! As it is with any expansion, you'll need the primary game system in order to play it, which is sold separately. We have more details below as the expansion is now on sale for $45.

HeroQuest: Against the Ogre Horde Quest Pack

Zargon's latest plot has ensnared the Dirgrusht horde, a powerful and secretive clan of ogres to the north that have become increasingly violent. As a formidable Druid hero, you must enter the World's End Arena to prove your mettle as a warrior, locate the hidden lair of the ogre horde, and weed out the root of corruption at the heart of their clan. Will you save the realm and live to tell the tale? Immerse yourself in the fantasy with ten perilous quests, stunning artwork, 28 detailed miniatures, and full-color tiles. This game has limitless replayability; you can also create your own quests and stories. Gather friends together for an exciting night of tabletop gameplay in an epic battle of good and evil.

STOP THE OGRE HORDE: Journey into the hidden society of ogres to stop Zargon's evil influence from corrupting them! The cards and Quest Book in this fantasy expansion feature artwork that immerses you in the daring adventure

ADD TO YOUR COLLECTION OF MINIATURES: This tabletop board game expansion comes with 28 modernized detailed miniatures: Ogre Warriors, an Ogre Commander, an Ogre Lord, Druid Heroes, and more

INCLUDES 10 THRILLING QUESTS: This expansion features 10 quests, including 3 fresh ones, set in a secluded land of monsters, traps, and mind-altering spells. It also comes with full-color tiles and 29 game cards

PLAYER VS. PLAYER ARENA BATTLE: Compete against other players to prove your merit in World's End Tournament battles. The team left standing wins! Includes an arena tile sheet

ENDLESS REPLAYABILITY: Delve deeper into the HeroQuest world with this expansion pack that adds to the game's infinite replayability. Players can create their own stories and design their own quests

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!