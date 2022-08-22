Farming Simulator 22 Announces Third-Party Pumps N' Hoses Addition

GIANTS Software revealed a new addition coming to Farming Simulator 22 as they have third-party content coming with Pumps N' Hoses. Irrigation and watering is the name of the game in this new expansion, as the team has partnered up with development studio Creative Mesh to bring you this new set of additions that will help you get water to your crops and other necessities as quickly and efficiently as possible. What's more, the team from the development studio with be on hand at Gamescom 2022 to show off the new content with a playable demo for anyone to come try out in Hall 7 at booth number B41. The pack itself will eventually be released on September 27th, 2022.

The game expansion is made by Creative Mesh, an acclaimed modding team that grew into an ambitious development studio. Farming Simulator 22: Pumps N' Hoses Pack will be available on September 27th for PC and consoles. A few weeks early, gamescom visitors can play around with the new content, which introduces new ways to fertilize fields. Allowing virtual farmers to lay and combine hundreds of meters of draggable hoses on their soil, Pumps N' Hoses introduces so-called umbilical systems for efficient manure distribution. Manure separation and configurable biogas plants extend the gameplay even further. Over 30 new machines, tools, and other items from industry-leading manufacturers are included.

Each day at 1 pm and 5 pm, publisher and developer GIANTS Software entertains gamers at gamescom with informative stage presentations about Pumps N' Hoses and other upcoming content for Farming Simulator 22. At 11 am and 3 pm, the stage is set for the Platinum Edition: Coming November 15th for PC and consoles, the expansion adds more than 40 new vehicles and tools and includes the new map "Silverrun Forest" as well as new gameplay mechanics.