Farming Simulator 22 Will Launch Precision Farming DLC In April

GIANTS Software revealed a new free DLC is coming to Farming Simulator 22 as they are launching this game's version of Precision Farming. If you're unfamiliar with this concept, it was originally part of Farming Simulator 19 where the team partnered with a program founded and funded by John Deere called EIT Food, which is Europe's leading Food Innovation Initiative. The concept behind it is to create smarter farming that focuses on the environment and also helps make farming easier. This free DLC will be added to the game on April 19th, 2022, and will introduce a number of innovations used in the real world such as crop sensors, timed watering, an environmental scoring system, and other new features. We have more info below as this will launch in a month and a half.

Emphasizing the reduction of environmental impact in agriculture, the Precision Farming Free DLC will add crop sensors and variable seeding and drilling, variable weed control, as well as the variable rate application of organic fertilizer. The new environmental score helps players to increase the sustainability of farms and the yield of crops by choosing smart technology made available with the DLC.

This comes in addition to the features of the initial version released for Farming Simulator 19 which laid the foundation by introducing soil types, soil sampling, variable rate fertilization and economic analysis. Existing features will return and be improved on: For example, players will get the chance to acquire soil maps by a service provider in exchange for a fee, saving time on taking soil samples themselves.

Downloaded more than one million times, the first version of the Precision Farming DLC for Farming Simulator 19 proved a great success. The EIT Food funded project aims to provide knowledge regarding sustainable farming technology. Implementing Precision Farming in the global video game phenomenon Farming Simulator is one of EITs multiple steps to increase awareness.