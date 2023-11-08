Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator Kids, John Deere

Farming Simulator Kids Announced For Spring 2024

It looks like a simpler version of farming is on the way from GIANTS Software as Farming Simulator Kids is coming out next year.

GIANTS Software has announced a new partnership with John Deere as they will be releasing Farming Simulator Kids sometime next Spring. The game will bring all of the fun you have with the main game in a much simpler format so that kids of a certain age range can have the same kind of experience at their level. This includes having multiple mini-games, educational information about farming and produce, and the chance to run their own farm. We got more info from the team and the latest trailer below.

Playful Agriculture & Variety of Mini Games With cute aesthetics, Farming Simulator Kids invites young players to live a cozy farm life. Educating and entertaining them in a child-friendly environment, the gameplay of Farming Simulator Kids focuses on audiovisual presentation instead of text. Still, virtual neighbors – including some anthropomorphic animal characters – display their needs for help and ask young players to harvest crops or prepare a delicious sandwich. Education & Entertainment for the Little Ones Children explore farm locations to grow and harvest healthy crops, or care for adorable farm animals like cows, chickens, or geese in their stables. As big tractors and other vehicles are a must, kids can operate a variety of machines by renowned manufacturer John Deere. All while creating unforgettable and educational farming stories that are rewarded with achievements and can be captured with a video creator mode. Experiencing the Value of Produce Aside from mini-games like gardening or sandwich making, there is much more to do: Little farmers visit their own farmers' market to get a feeling for the value of the fresh produce they grew and cared for. They can trade items at a swap shop, create delicious food items from produce, or simply chill out in their house, and meet lovable characters to interact with.

Farming Simulator Kids Feature Highlights Child-Friendly Graphics, Music & Sound Effects

Character Creator with Lots of Styles & Possibilities

Multiple Locations to Explore: Farm, Barn, Market & More

10+ Crops to Plant & Harvest, 75+ Food Items, 100+ Objects & Other Items

Vehicles & Tools by John Deere, the World's Largest Agricultural Brand

Domestic & Wild Animals to Befriend and Care for

Loveable Characters and Animals to Meet

Activities like Field Tasks, Driving Vehicles, Gardening & Making Sandwiches

Achievement System & Video Creator

