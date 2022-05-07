Farming Simulator League Launches Season Four

GIANTS Software has launched Season Four of Farming Simulator League as they have tweaked what will be taking place in their esports system. Organizers have taken their system to the next level as they're incorporating the current incarnation of the game with a new set of rules and circumstances. The big factor is that this season will be completely online due to the pandemic and that it will be a shorter, more refined system. They've also added more free esports modes for people to experience what the teamwork aspect of the season is like. You can get more info below on what's been changed this time around as the first official tournament will be taking place from May 14th-15th.

Compact Season and 100,000€ Prize Pool

All qualifying tournaments in Season 4 are organized monthly as online events, and streamed live via official GIANTS Software channels. Successful teams grab their share from the 100,000 Euros prize pool at each tournament, with the largest portion at stake during the World Championship in November which has the potential to be a face-to-face event. GIANTS Software will look to attend other in-person events in the gaming or agricultural business with separate, stand-alone tournaments and additional prize money.

Farming Simulator Season 4 Partners and Teams

Nitrado and Noblechairs as well-known players in the gaming and esports scene, plus Profi and DLG, both renowned in the agricultural sector, are official partners of the FSL Season 4. GIANTS Software welcomes their commitment and contribution to realize this next step in the Farming Simulator esports universe. More partners will be announced shortly. In Season 4, all participating player teams compete equally in knockout rounds in each tournament, as there are no more seeded teams. Nevertheless, renowned agricultural manufacturers (such as Valtra, Lindner) will sponsor a team to participate in this unique virtual farming experience.

Reworked Free Esports Mode Available

Developer and publisher GIANTS Software enhanced the gameplay dynamics of its competitive multiplayer mode for Season 4 with an increased harvesting speed and several other tweaks. Teamwork is still the core of the competition, as three players have to coordinate their machine fleet efficiently. After a strategic selection of machines at the beginning, the teams harvest wheat, produce bales and quickly deliver them to the own barn for points.