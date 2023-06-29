Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: alolan marowak, Dark Flames, pokemon

Alolan Marowak Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Dark Flames

Alolan Marowak is back in Tier Three Raids during the Dark Flames event, now live in Pokémon GO. Here's how you can defeat it.

The new Dark Flames event brings a focus on Fire-types and Dark-types to Pokémon GO. It features Heatran in Tier Five Raids, the debut of Mega Sableye in Mega Raids, and an interesting array of species in Tier Three raids, including the debut of Turtonator with its Shiny already released. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Alolan Marowak in Tier Three raids. Let's get into it.

Top Alolan Marowak Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Alolan Marowak counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Gengar: Luck, Shadow Ball

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Smack Down, Brutal Swing

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Alolan Marowak with efficiency.

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Alolan Marowak can be defeated by just one Trainer! You can do it on your solo-dolo. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds in Pokémon GO

Alolan Marowak has a boosted Shiny rate in Pokémon GO which is approximately set to one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

