Sky: Children Of The Light's Third Anniversary Celebration Revealed

The folks at thatgamecompany have revealed the full details for the Third Anniversary celebration of Sky: Children Of The Light. The anniversary includes a brand new season of content, several in-game items being added, a few new events you can take part in, including a physical one out in Long Beach, California. We got the full list of everything the developers have planned to mark the occasion as all of these events will be taking place over the next month.

Sky Anniversary In-Game Items and Events:

Don your birthday crown and join in on the month-long celebration starting July 18. The party starts in the Secret Area accessible through the Vault of Knowledge where there will be balloon pops for candles, 'Happy Birthday music sheets for hearts, and maybe even a birthday cake. Additional in-game events such as trivia and a birthday song performance by thatgamecompany band will also add to the celebratory mood. Season of Shattering Now live, Season of Shattering hopes to bring a new form of awe, vulnerability, and wonder to the world of Sky through never-before-experienced forms of gameplay, ambient storytelling, and social elements. The season introduces a new type of in-game world-impacting event which will ripple through future seasons, updates, and experiences and will give players a chance to experience the world of Sky before it changes forever. Existing players already have access to Season of Shattering and new players can start by downloading Sky free on iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch.

Season of Shattering

Sky Anniversary Celebration Livestream:

thatskystory:

Sky Assemblies: On July 21, thatgamecompany will kick off Sky Assemblies via the first event in Long Beach, California. Through this community event series Sky fans around the world will get a chance to attend or host their own in-person Sky gatherings to connect and celebrate together. Inspired by the game's Season of Assembly, which told a warm tale of friends coming together for fun and fellowship, these community events are produced and coordinated by Sky's community team and are meant to bring players together safely to celebrate Sky as a shared interest through themed activities such as arts and crafts, trivia, in-game challenges, and more. Sky: Children of the Light Artbook: A new book by thatgamecompany, more on this coming soon.