Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Reveals Season Pass 2 Details

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has unveiled more info about Season Pass 2, as we learned about the first four DLC characters

SNK has revealed more details about the Season Pass 2 for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as we have a pretty good idea of what's on the way. Four legendary fighters for the series have been announced as being part of the pack, as we're going to be getting Kim Jae Hoon, Nightmare Geese, Blue Mary, and Wolfgang Krauser, all getting updated looks for the current entry in the fighting game series. Plus two mystery fighters that we're guessing based on this calendar, might get revealed at PAX East 2026 or EVO Japan 2026. The pass will officially launch on January 22.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

