Fate/Samurai Remnant Releases First DLC Content

Koei Tecmo has released the first new Fate/Samurai Remnant DLC with the launch of Record’s Fragment: Keian Command Championship.

Article Summary New DLC Record’s Fragment: Keian Command Championship for Fate/Samurai Remnant out now.

Offers new arena, characters, and unique ending sequences for different teams.

Ibuki-Douji and Babyloni-ya boss join as new Servants; can be played or recruited.

Standard and Deluxe editions available, along with demo that supports save transfer.

Koei Tecmo has released the first DLC for Fate/Samurai Remnant, as Record's Fragment: Keian Command Championship is now available. The first in what sounds like a series of DLC releases coming over the next year, the content will bring with it a new arena, new playable characters, new information about all of the characters, new bosses, and more. We have more info on the DLC below as you can download it now on PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Fate/Samurai Remnant – Record's Fragment: Keian Command Championship

In Record's Fragment: Keian Command Championship, the boss of Babyloni-ya summons Masters and Servants to a mysterious arena, where he suddenly announces the commencement of the Keian Command Championship. In addition to Iori and Saber, players will be able to control the other characters, including the newly playable Rider, enabling everyone to experience the tournament from different perspectives that were not depicted in the main story. Between matches, players will discover new cutscenes and learn more about the characters – and if they manage to win the tournament, players will unlock an ending sequence unique to each team. In addition to the seven different teams already participating, a new Servant will join the Keian Command Championship: the Divine Spirit Ibuki-Douji! Depending on the team players choose to play as, they may also be able to directly control Ibuki-Douji and fight their way to victory. Once players meet a certain condition, they will even be able to recruit Ibuki-Douji and the boss of Babyloni-ya as Rogue Servants in the main story.

Fate/Samurai Remnant is now available in both Standard and Digital Deluxe editions. The Digital Deluxe Edition features the base game, a digital artbook and soundtrack, the Fate/Samurai Remnant Season Pass that includes three DLC sets, and the Season Pass Bonus item, Hallowed Relic Sword Mountings. The Fate/Samurai Remnant DEMO is also currently available on all platforms. Starting from the encounter between the protagonist, Miyamoto Iori, and his Servant, Saber, to their first battle against Rider and Lancer, this demo version includes thrilling action as the team explores the town of Asakusa. Save data from the demo can be carried over to the full version*.

