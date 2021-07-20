Fellow Traveller Gives No Longer Home A Release Date

Fellow Traveller and developer Humble Grove revealed today that their upcoming game, No Longer Home, now has a proper release date. This is a game we heard about a while ago and we're excited to see it simply for the narrative and how they explore a story about letting go. More to the point, having to deal with the circumstances of having to let go when you're not entirely in control of how that ends up happening, and the fallout from that experience with all dreams and fears and pent-up frustrations about it. The game will be released on Steam, Epic Games Store, Humble, and GOG on July 30th, 2021. What's more, the game's soundtrack, as well as the one for the prequel Friary Road, will be available for $9.99 and $4.99 respectively.

Bo and Ao are graduating university and preparing to leave the flat they've lived in together for a year. Thanks to visa limitations, Ao is forced to return to Japan, leaving Bo in England. Disillusioned by post-educational life and shoved aside by a government who doesn't want them there, both are trying to come to terms with their uncertain futures. And deep under their South London flat, something grows… As they pack their belongings in the home they've shared, they'll unleash more than just memories. Wander through an intimate flat and examine the everyday belongings of Bo and Ao. Have BBQs, play video games, and stay up late just talking in bed. Follow the day to day activities and conversations of two queer, non-binary students and their friends. Get to know Lu, the multi-eyed, animal-like new flatmate. Explore a semi-autobiographical game as No Longer Home was born when the developers were similarly forced apart after university, and decided to stay in touch by working on a game together. Development duo Hana and Cel chose this project as a way to explore and express the emotions that came with saying goodbye.

