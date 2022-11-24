Festival Tycoon Releases "Water For All" Charity DLC

Future Friends Games have launched a brand new DLC for Festival Tycoon for a good cause, as you can now download the Water For All DLC. This particular DLC was inspired by developer Johannes Gäbler's real-life visits to the Viva con Agua booths at festivals around Europe, who take part in a ton of events where water is a necessity. You have the ability with this DLC to add a booth and a team of cup collectors from the real-world NGO, as they work to provide clean water around the world while you purchase water to keep you quenched. All proceeds from the DLC will be donated to Viva con Agua. You can check out more about the DLC down below as it is available right now.

"Water charity Viva Con Agua promote their lifesaving work at music festivals around the world, and now they're coming to the digital fields of Festival Tycoon! With this DLC, you can add a Viva Con Agua booth to your festival to keep your festival clean and tidy by collecting cups. This DLC brings a new, unique worker building to Festival Tycoon: The Viva con Agua booth! The Viva con Agua booth is an upgrade to the Waste Management, offers up to sive janitors, and has a lot less negative impact on the Environment rating compared to the Waste Management! On top of that, it does not negatively impact the Scenery rating at all! This makes the Viva con Agua booth perfect for tight festival layouts with little space to spare. Viva Con Agua is an NGO based in Germany working to provide clean drinking water to people around the globe. Their slogan is "Water for all – all for water," and to support their mission of bringing clean drinking water to all people around the globe, 100% of the profits from this DLC will go to them!"