Fight To Get The Power Of Words Back In Criss Cross Castle

Fight the forces of evil after a dark magic has stolen the power of words in Criss Cross Castle, out now on mobile devices

Article Summary Criss Cross Castle lets you battle dark forces with the power of words in a magical, puzzle-filled adventure.

Restore literacy to a cursed realm by solving adaptive word puzzles and uncovering hidden secrets.

Enjoy roguelite replayability, side challenges, and unique heroes with distinct abilities and stories.

Launches now on iOS and Android—experience a dynamic, brain-teasing journey built for word game fans.

Mobile developer and publisher Simply Sweet Games has released its latest title, as they challenge wordsmiths to combat ignorance in Criss Cross Castle. The game will have you playing as a young wizard fighting off evil forces who have stolen the power of words and made the land ignorant. Now its up to you to fight them by solving word puzzles. We have more details here and th latest trailer as the game is out now on iOS and Android.

Criss Cross Castle

In a land where the Illiterati have taken away the magic of written language, you must be the hero that restores the stories and tales of the Realm. Tackle different word puzzles to unlock secret treasures, open new pathways, and reverse a curse set by dastardly foes on your way to saving the stories of the Realm. Save its citizens from the Dark Age of Ignorance and add yourself to those regained stories as the one true hero of word in Criss Cross Castle.

A Wordy Quest Awaits – Dive into a magical word puzzle adventure filled with secrets, scrolls, and clever challenges.

– Dive into a magical word puzzle adventure filled with secrets, scrolls, and clever challenges. Powered by Language – An adaptive puzzle engine uses natural language processing to keep gameplay fresh, dynamic, and delightfully brain-boosting.

– An adaptive puzzle engine uses natural language processing to keep gameplay fresh, dynamic, and delightfully brain-boosting. Spellbinding Replayability – A roguelite structure invites players to return for fresh runs, new paths, and evolving vocabulary quests.

– A roguelite structure invites players to return for fresh runs, new paths, and evolving vocabulary quests. Mini-Games & Bonus Challenges – Enjoy side quests and extra activities that reward curiosity and quick thinking.

– Enjoy side quests and extra activities that reward curiosity and quick thinking. A Storybook to Savor (or Skip!) – Optional narrative and ambient storytelling let players tailor their experience to their mood—soothing or story-driven.

– Optional narrative and ambient storytelling let players tailor their experience to their mood—soothing or story-driven. Choose Your Hero – Play as Wanda, the spell-casting witch with a magical orb and a flair for gardening and wordplay, or Pip, a clever squire with shields and strategy, eager to prove their bravery while hiding a mysterious secret.

