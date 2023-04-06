Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Comes To Consoles April 19th Those looking to play the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series on console will be able to do so starting on April 19th, 2023.

Square Enix revealed they will officially be releasing Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster for both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on April 19th. Originally released for PC and mobile devices, the first six games in the series will finally be making their way to consoles in a couple of weeks in digital form. What's more, the special physical edition you see below will also be available when they are released for both consoles on May 25th. We got the finer details and a new trailer for the collection below.

"In Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, players can expect some unique features for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions, including the option to switch between the rearranged and original-based soundtrack for the game, as well as a choice of in-game fonts – players can now opt to play using the game's default font or a pixel-based font. Additionally, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch players can also expect additional boost features to expand gameplay options, including switching off random encounters and adjusting experience gained multipliers between 0 and 4."

"All six titles in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series will be available to digitally purchase individually or as a complete series in the Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle from PlayStation Store or Nintendo eShop. Starting today, players can pre-order the Nintendo Switch version digitally. Players who purchase the Nintendo Switch version by May 25, 2023, will receive two themed Wallpapers based on the individual games(s) purchased from the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series. Players who purchase the complete series in the Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle will receive all 12 themed Wallpapers. Players who purchase the digital edition of the game(s) on PlayStation 4 between April 19, 2023 – May 25, 2023, will receive a Theme and Avatar in accordance with the individual games(s) purchased from the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series. Players who purchase the complete series in the Final Fantasy I-VI Bundle will receive every Theme, and Avatar included with the individual games, which is a total of six Themes and six Avatars."