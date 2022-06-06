Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Realm Of The Gods in June 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Realm of the Gods, which were released in March 2022, are doing now in June 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm of the Gods with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) BT16-147: $1,905.44 SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR BT16-147: $261.62 Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR BT16-149: $69.34 Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR BT16-148: $37.80 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SPR BT16-107: $11.05 Son Goku, Ultra Mastery SPR BT16-005 $9.26 Realm of the Gods – Black Kamehameha SPR BT16-092: $9.02 Realm of the Gods – Ultra Instinct SPR BT16-018: $7.60 SSG Son Goku, Miraculous Transformation SPR BT16-024: $7.36 Realm of the Gods – Beerus Destroys SPR BT16-045: $7.32

This is the first month that we have seen the God Rare fall in value, but note that none are available below $2,412. This change in value could be a result of two selling for $499 on June 2nd on TCGPLAYER, but there's no way to know if those were legit sales. We have seen non-legit sales go through and then disappear from the record, likely uncovered by TCGPlayer. The rest of this set seems relatively steady with the Super Mira SCR still being strangely low for an SCR. That one, I'd suggest picking up while it's at this value.