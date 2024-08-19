Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ed & Edda: Grand Prix - Racing Champions, Europa-Park, MACK Magic, Tivola Games

Ed & Edda: Grand Prix – Racing Champions Announced

Bringing the film Grand Prix of Europe to life, Ed & Edda: Grand Prix - Racing Champions will be released for PC and consoles next Summer

Article Summary Announcing Ed & Edda: Grand Prix - Racing Champions, a kart racing game by Tivola Games, Europa-Park, and MACK Magic.

Race through stunning tracks set in European landmarks with customizable cars and characters from the hit film.

Play as eight characters, including Ed & Edda, using unique abilities and power-ups for thrilling race experiences.

Featuring local multiplayer and long-term car upgrades, this game offers fun for the whole family and endless replayability.

Tivola Games have teamed up with Europa-Park and MACK Magic to bring a new video game featuring some familiar faces in Ed & Edda: Grand Prix – Racing Champions. The game features characters from the major motion picture Grand Prix of Europe, which was a co-production by MACK Magic and Warner Bros. Germany; you'll be able to race around the track in this adorable kart title, which is currently set to be released sometime in the Summer of 2025 for PC and consoles. The game has no trailer, but we do have more info and a quote about it below from today's announcement

Ed & Edda: Grand Prix – Racing Champions

Ed & Edda: Grand Prix – Racing Champions brings the loveable Europa-Park mascots and cinema stars Ed & Edda to video game format for the first time ever in a fast-paced, heart-warming adventure. Joined by the film's cast of eclectic characters, players will race across a dozen stunning racetracks set in landmark European locations. From car tune-ups and upgrades to cosmetics, players will customize their racecars to their heart's desire while mastering power-ups and unique driver abilities and playstyles.



Tear through exciting tracks in beautiful recreations of prestigious European landmarks

Choose from eight familiar characters, including Ed & Edda, Europa-Park's historic mascots

Unleash unique driver abilities, skillfully wield power-ups, and customize vehicles to ensure no two races feel the same

Long-term racecar modifications and unlockable progression tune-ups 'drive' replayability

2-4 player split-screen mode for local multiplayer invites family fun and lifelong memories

"With Tivola Games and Jumpgate, we are excited to have strong partners who believe in our Ed & Edda storyworld by bringing the beloved characters to PCs and consoles worldwide," said Michael Mack, Managing Partner of the Europa-Park Resort. "This will make the first feature film with the beloved Europa-Park mascots Ed & Edda more than just a movie: Together with the new associated family attraction 2025 at Europa-Park, the video game Ed & Edda: Grand Prix – Racing Champions and many other licensed products, it is the start of a very unique transmedia project. With our transmedia strategy, we are convinced that we will build a long-term sustainable brand with content based around our characters."

