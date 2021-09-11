Butterfree Says Goodbye In Burning Shadows: Pokémon TCG Memories

Pokémon TCG Memories is a series that looks back on and appreciates one of the most overlooked yet vital aspects of the hobby: the non-holo cards. So often, when we think of a set, we think of the Ultra Rares, the Full Arts, the Rainbow Rares, the Gold Cards, the Full Art Trainer Supporters. We talk about Vivid Voltage in terms of Rainbow Rare Chonkachu, about Hidden Fates in terms of Shiny Charizard GX. I'm guilty of this, too. However, some of the most interesting artwork appears on the non-holographic cards. So let's take a look at two of my favorite cards in honor of the current series we're doing on Burning Shadows here at Bleeding Cool: that set's Butterfree card.

Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows was initially a set that put me off a bit. Early on, it felt like it was mostly just a Charizard chase. However, looking at the commons, uncommons, and rares ends up showing that there is more depth and creativity to Burning Shadows than that. The Butterfree card, for example, is one that made me realize I needed to slow down with my openings. The intense, addictive energy that we Pokémon TCG collectors get when going through a pack in hopes for our chase card in the back is quite an experience. However, the anticipation for what's to come can make us overlook what's right in front of us. I remember when I slowed down and looked at what was right in front of me the whole time with the Butterfree card from Burning Shadows. The artwork filled me with emotion when I recognized the moment it was depicting. It's a rare card that recreates a moment from the anime, and what a moment it is. This Pokémon card depicts Butterfree leaving, harkening back to the early episode "Bye Bye Butterfree" where Ash's Butterfree finds its mate and leaves Ash's group. What's especially awesome about this card is that it doesn't recreate the exact positioning of the moment in the anime, which leaves me thinking that this doesn't have to be Ash's Butterfree. It could be yours, saying its emotional goodbye.