Pokémon TCG Review: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals Booster Box

Let's unbox the main, featured product from the new Pokémon TCG set, Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals... a booster box.

Article Summary Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals booster box spotlights Team Rocket and iconic trainer-owned Pokémon.

Each booster box contains 36 packs, boosting chances for Secret Rares, Illustration, and SIR cards.

Set features nostalgic elements from classic Team Rocket cards alongside new Scarlet & Violet mechanics.

Recent expansions deliver exciting pulls, though Destined Rivals' special arts don’t outshine Journey Together.

Pokémon TCG has released its latest expansion: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals. This set continues the theme of "Owner's Pokémon," which focuses on Pokémon owned by specific trainers, which were reintroduced in March's Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together. Destined Rivals, however, brings a specific focus to Team Rocket. Evoking the original Team Rocket expansion released in the year 2000, Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals features the Pokémon who belong to the first and most popular villains of the franchise. The Pokémon Company International was kind enough to supply us with new Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals products so we can give you an analysis of this set. For this part of our unboxing, we will assess the Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals booster box.

Booster boxes are the best and most comprehensive way to experience a new set. They are essentially a store's display of booster packs but can be bought by customers as well, both in-store and online… in theory. The current hype around Pokémon TCG makes it difficult to obtain new sets, especially at MSRP.

Booster boxes contain 36 packs. The sheer number of packs essentially all but guarantees you a few good hits, as you can see above with my pulls — and I'll get into that in a moment. Scarlet & Violet-era sets are far different to open than expansions from previous eras, as it is now not only the rare slot that can contain a Secret Rare card. Now, the reverse holo slots have been activated through the entire era, allowing for booster boxes that feature a larger number of Secret Rares.

My first impression of the set was positive, which has been the case with pretty much every Scarlet & Violet-era set. The prevalence of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares in this era, and Alternate Arts and Character Rares in the Sword & Shield era, however, has spoiled us. We are used to sets being filled with gorgeous artwork and I personally found that the Illustration Rares and SIRs weren't quite as exciting in this set as previous Scarlet & Violet sets. However, the fact remains that this was an exciting and nostalgic set to open… just not quite as much as Journey Together.

Overall, I pulled…

8 Pokémon ex

2 Full Art, with one Pokémon (Regirock) and one Trainer (Giovanni)

3 Illustration Rares, including the Roserade which was a chase card of mine

1 Special Illuistration Rare: Crobat

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

