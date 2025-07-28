Posted in: Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Dragon Quest Tact, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Will Collab With Dragon Quest Tact

Two of Square Enix's mobile titles are having a collaboration, as Dragon Quest Tact will invade Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis

Article Summary Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis teams up with Dragon Quest Tact for an epic limited-time crossover event.

Battle classic Dragon Quest monsters like King Slime and earn exclusive crossover rewards and collectibles.

Unlock special Dragon Quest-themed gear for Cloud and Aerith, including Erdrick's Armour and Supreme Sage Garb.

Enjoy daily free draws, login bonuses, and new missions with unique rewards from July 30 to August 6.

Square Enix revealed a new crossover event is coming to Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, as the game will get a visit from fellow mobile title Dragon Quest Tact. The team revealed the finer details on Twitch back in April, as players will fight against iconic characters, such as King Slime from Dragon Quest, for a chance to have a special experience and snag some items and collectibles only available during this event. We have moire info below as this particular event will run from July 30 until August 6 in the FF title.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis x Dragon Quest Tact

Rescue the Princess in The All-knowing Slime and the Thespian Soldier

Players can connect with monsters and join never-before-seen allies to rescue the kidnapped princess. Obtain DRAGON QUEST-Themed Gear for Cloud and Aerith. To commemorate the crossover between the iconic franchises, players can obtain new gear with Cloud's Erdrick's Armour and Aerith's Supreme Sage Garb.

New Events, Battles, and Rewards

As part of the event, players will engage in battles with the iconic DRAGON QUEST enemies such as King Slime and King She-Slime. Additionally, players can battle against Sephiroth, who will take up the mantle to play the role of Psaro Banesword. By progressing through the Event, players can collect exchangeable items to obtain rewards such as Red XIII's Great Sabrecat Collar and obtain the event Wallpaper, "The All-knowing Slime and the Thespian Soldier."

In addition to the new story event and gear, the following 'Event Bonuses' will be available:

Daily Free 10 Draw (get up to 380 Draws)

Login Bonus: Rewards include Refined Mythril x5, up to Blue Crystal x750, Crossover Special Draw Ticket×50 and more

Clear all Panel Mission to get Refined Mythril x10 and Crossover-Limited Wallpapers

Crossover Gift which includes Refined Mythril x20, Blue Crystals x1,500 and more

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!