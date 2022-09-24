Dragon Ball Super CG Opening: Green Fusion Starter Deck

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has launched a new series block called the Zenkai Series. This is the third "era" of Bandai's card game based on Akira Toriyama's expanded universe. First, Dragon Ball Super Card Game released a series of sets under an untitled block, followed by two years of sets under the Unison Warrior Series block. Zenkai Series begins with a new set, Dawn of the Z-Legends, and a wave of products. The most prominent products that have launched the Zenkai Series are the new Starter Decks which include one Leader and a Z-Card. These decks include Red Rage, Blue Future, Green Fusion, and Yellow Transformation. In honor of the launch of Zenkai Series, I have all four Starter Decks to open for Bleeding Cool readers this week. First up, we have Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai-Starter Deck – Green Fusion.

Dragon Ball Super CG Red Rage Starter Deck. Credit: Theo Dwyer

The cards included in this deck are:

Leader: Gotenks // SS3 Gotenks, Extravagant Assault Returns

SS3 Gotenks, Warrior's Growth

SS3 Gogeta, Carefree Combatant

SS3 Gotenks, Ultimate Rookie

Gotenks, Fusion Confusion

This is a more character-specific deck than the other ones we've gotten, with the SS3 Gogeta card (depicting the Xeno version of this character) being the only non-Gotenks card. This deck showcases Gotenks as a child using his Super Saiyan 3 form as well as the adult Gotenks Xeno, an alternate version of Gotenks that we often see show up in Dragon Ball Super Card Game. It's a perfectly fine selection of cards, but I could've done with one more other character featured here.

Finally, this product comes with a Zenkai Start Pack. I pulled the Videl again. I opened four total different decks and got three different cards of four possible options, which is a pretty solid spread.

The rest of the cards in this product are non-foil common cards from other sets. For collectors, the only real draw is the five new cards and the Zenkai Start Pack. It's worth the purchase, but only one.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.