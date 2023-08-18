Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Goku's Sons SPR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals another Special Rare from the upcoming Critical Blow expansion featuring Goku, Goten, and Gohan.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at more cards Special Rare cards, this time from the Green-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Earlier, we showed off the standard cards of the Green-colored section Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This portion of the set is based on The Broly Saga, as Bandai calls it, which encompasses the three Broly movies from the Z era: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly. Here, we have the Special Rare version of "SS Son Goten & SS Son Gohan, Emotions Delivered" as the specter of Son Goku, their late father, pushes them to deliver a joint Kamehameha worthy of the iconic Father/Son Kamehameha that once saved the world from Cell. Well… worthy in terms of power. When it comes to epic scope, DBZ may just have peaked with that moment between Gohan and Goku.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

