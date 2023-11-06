Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Butterfinger, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Launches New Promotion With Butterfinger

Leading up to the game's release, Square Enix has partnered up with Buttfinger for an all-new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth promotion.

Donations to Extra Life's Game Day earn players unique in-game content.

Participants who donate at least $5 will receive a Shinra Bangle MK. II in game item.

During Butterfinger's Power Hour, brand will match community fundraising, up to $40,000.

Square Enix has partnered up with Butterfinger for a brand new promotion with the candy bar tied to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. This new collaboration between the two will give players unique in-game content by donating to Extra Life's Game Day. In case you weren't already away, Extra Life is a fundraising program of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. This event, being their 15th annual Game Day celebration, will unite gamers across the world to help children in need. We got more info on it for you below as the collaboration kicked off last week and is currently running now.

Gamers can watch their favorite Butterfinger team players' fundraising live streams on Twitch and, in the process, support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Participants who donate a minimum of $5 USD at Extra-Life.org will receive a game code for the unique in-game item, the Shinra Bangle MK. II, a premium bracelet featuring an engraving of the Shinra Company logo that playable characters in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth can wear to boost stats. To further help raise funds, throughout Butterfinger's Power Hour (1pm – 2pm EST), the brand will match Extra Life's community collective fundraising total up to $40,000 towards the Extra Life Program.

"Since launching Game Better with Butterfinger in 2020, the brand has connected with hundreds of thousands of new players throughout the gaming community," said Neal Finkler, Vice President of Butterfinger and Baby Ruth. "We're building on this momentum with our Final Fantasy VII Rebirth partnership, which brings opportunities for gamers to win in-game content and amazing gear, while empowering them to give back to an important cause."

"Through our continued collaborations over the years with Butterfinger, we look forward to providing our community with unique in-game content and fun surprises," said John Heinecke, Square Enix's Chief Publishing Officer, EMEA, Americas and Oceania. "And with this new activation, we are working with a great cause to encourage our players to give back and receive something special in the process."

