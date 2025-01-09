Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII, Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Releases New PC Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, as Square Enix prepares to release the RPG game on PC platforms

Article Summary Witness stunning PC visuals of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in a new trailer with enhanced graphics and features.

Explore revamped Midgar with DLSS upscaling, three presets, and DualSense controller updates on PC.

Join Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and more in their quest to find Sephiroth beyond Midgar's boundaries.

Dive into cinematic storytelling with fresh heroes, fiend hunts, and epic mini-games in this standalone entry.

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth today, as they show off how the game will look and play when it comes to PC. The trailer runs about two and a half minutes, showcasing all of the PC-specific features that will debut in this version of the title. This includes the NVIDIA DLSS upscaling, three graphical presets, overhauled lighting, and improved textures. Plus the additions made for DualSense controller compatibility. All with a look at the adventure you will now set on across Midgar. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on January 23 on Steam.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second entry in the Final Fantasy VII remake project, which retells the story of the genre-redefining RPG across three distinct games. Iconic heroes Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith and Red XIII have escaped from the dystopian city Midgar and are now in pursuit of Sephiroth, the vengeful swordsman from Cloud's past who was thought to be dead. This new adventure can be enjoyed by all players, even those who have yet to play Final Fantasy VII Remake or the PlayStation original. Expect a new standard of cinematic storytelling, fast-paced combat and rich exploration across a vast world.

This standalone adventure set across a vast and vibrant planet sees Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith and Red XIII escape from the dystopian city of Midgar into the wide world beyond. To hunt down Sephiroth, a haunting figure from Cloud's past bent on ruling the planet, these unlikely heroes join forces with new companions like the spirited ninja operative Yuffie and the wisecracking, feline-shaped robot Cait Sith. Lead these characters into battle to overcome their fates. Explore classic locales reimagined in dazzling detail. Encounter dozens of hours of rewarding side contents, fiend hunts, mini-games and rich stories of the planet's people and cultures.

