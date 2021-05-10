Final Fantasy XI Celebrates 19th Anniversary With Latest Update

Square Enix released a new update today for Final Fantasy XI, bringing in new content to The Voracious Resurgence and more. A lot of the update adds more to the current storyline in the game and gives you a few new things to do and collect. But there's also a part of this that is celebrating the game's 19th Anniversary, which takes place this month. We have the full rundown of what's been added to the game as soon as you update it.