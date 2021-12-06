Fire Emblem Heroes Has Added PvP Summoner Duels

Nintendo revealed a new update they've added to the mobile game Fire Emblem Heroes this morning that brings about PvP battles. The new addition to the game is called Summoner Duels and is being launched into the title as part of the Book VI update that will go live tonight at 11 pm PT. With this new mode, you'll be able to face off against friends or random players globally in a variety of different challenges that will test your skills while also giving you chances to earn in-game rewards. Not to mention an entirely new chapter of content for those of you who have been following the story. You can check out more about it below.

Summoner Duels, the new player-vs.-player mode, can be accessed in the Coliseum. There are a few different fun ways to battle. This mode lets you add five Heroes to your team with battles lasting five turns. If you defeat all of your opponent's Heroes, or if your score is higher than your opponent's at the end of the fifth turn, you win! In Favor Battles, your captain's Favor Level increases based on the score you earned, granting you rewards as their level increases. Even if you lose, you'll always have something to work toward. Fortune favors the bold, so give it your best shot!

Beyond Favor Battles, you can also take part in Free Duels and Practice Duels. Practice Duels allow you to check your team's synergy and familiarize yourself with maps while playing against an AI opponent. In Free Duels, you can battle with other summoners you know by sharing a password. Use this mode to battle with your friends online! There are other new features with this latest update you won't want to miss out on: