Firegirl: Hack 'N Splash Rescue DX To Hit Consoles June 23rd

Thunderful Publishing & Dejima Games announced this week that Firegirl: Hack 'N Splash Rescue DX will be coming to consoles on June 23rd. This version of the game is much more than the PC title that came out last year. This one has been given a bit of an overhaul and some rebalancing which introduced new enemies, reworked environments, a change in the difficulty curve, a freshly streamlined upgrade tree that will make things a little easier, improved level designs, and more. You'll find subtle things too like having easier-to-discover exits, a focus on extinguishing enemies, and additional time on the clock for taking care of specific needs and enemies, among other things. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer as it comes to all three major consoles in about two weeks.

Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue DX is a roguelite platformer where you take on the role of a young fire rescue officer breathing new life into her rundown local fire station. Armed with your trusty axe and high-pressure fire hose that also doubles as a jetpack, respond to emergency calls that bring you to dangerous procedurally generated blazes across the city. When Firegirl arrives on the scene, she has 3 minutes to save all the civilians caught in the blaze! Extinguish fire monsters to buy more time in these tricky missions where you will feel the heat as you battle to get the job done. Uncover the truth of why these fires have engulfed the city, in a mystery that goes all the way to the top!

Between high-octane missions where you will be boosting your jumps with your hose, extinguishing dastardly pyro-monsters, and rescuing trapped civilians (and cats!), you can hang out at the Firehouse. Here, you can upgrade your equipment and hire new staff to make you more effective in tackling the challenging blazes to come. You'll need all the help you can get to survive in this fun, thrilling and tricky roguelite!