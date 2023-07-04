Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Flashback 2, Microids Lyon/Paris, Paul Cuisset

Flashback 2 Shows Off New Environment In Latest Video

Microids has pushed out a new video for Flashback 2, as they revealed a new environment you'll encounter in this sequel to the classic.

Microids has revealed a brand new video for Flashback 2, as they have taken the time to show off a brand new environment you'll see in the game. The new area is The Jungle, but it is far from being a pristine home to wildlife, as it is filled with dangers big and small that will take you out in an instant. The level does a fine job of paying a bit of homage to the original title while keeping the modern flair. Enjoy the trailer below, as the game will be released digitally on November 16th, with a physical retail version coming on December 5th for PC and all three major consoles.

"In the 22nd century, the United Worlds extends throughout the Solar System, but this tranquillity is threatened by the Morph invasion led by the fearsome General Lazarus. In search of his lifelong friend Ian, Conrad B. Hart dives once again into a breathtaking adventure full of twists and turns and revelations with the help of his few allies, including A.I.S.H.A., his iconic AI-powered weapon! Dive into a captivating modern adventure where the story is constantly reinvented. In the dense jungle of Titan, Conrad B. Hart faces an environment that is both familiar and strangely new. Take on a fierce enemy and his minions as you discover the wonderful vegetation and fantastic origins of this complex ecosystem. Whether you're a long-time fan or discovering this deep universe for the first time, prepare yourself for a unique experience combining action, combat, platforming, encounters, and exploration. Will the Jungle of Titan be your grave or your shelter?"

Immerse yourself in a vibrant sci-fi/cyberpunk universe and explore various environments (New Tokyo, New Washington, the Jungle…)

Use A.I.S.H.A., a lethal adaptive weapon enhanced with combat AI.

A gripping, fluid, and intricate platform shooter.

A 3D environment for even deeper immersion.

Designed and developed by the creator of the original Flashback, Paul Cuisset.

