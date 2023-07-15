Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, Video Games | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt, Tribute Games

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Reveals New Content

Check out two new videos for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, showing off the new content from Dotemu on the way.

Dotemu revealed a couple of new trailers this week for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, revealing new content on the way for the game. First off, developer Tribute Games decided to show off more of the punishing new mode on the way as they put together an eleven-minute video showing off Survival Mode, one of the new additions coming to the Dimension Shellshock DLC. We also got a new trailer showing off the new skills and insanity you'll have with the latest character addition of Usagi Yojimbo. Enjoy the content below as we wait for a proper release date to be revealed for the DLC.

"As part of the recently announced Dimension Shellshock DLC, Survival Mode introduces collectible crystals that allow you to jump from dimension to dimension, with each dimension featuring its own unique look and feel. The extended footage tours the Edo dimension, inspired by Japan; the four Turtles in 8-bit backgrounds; and Splinter, Casey, April, and Usagi in Omnichannel 6. The new mode allows players to level up and grow stronger through runs across dimensions. After they die and have collected enough crystals, they unlock a new life, ninja power bars, Radical Mode, and extra hit points. Players will also be granted the ability to skip dimensions, and Dimension Shellshock will come complete with flashy new character colors."

"Nominated at The Game Awards 2022 for Best Action Game and Best Multiplayer, as well as for the DICE Awards' Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game category and the BAFTA Games Awards for Family and Multiplayer game categories, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge immediately garnered praise upon release as a shell-kicking return to the classic TMNT universe as depicted in the 1987 cartoon. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge finds the Turtles racing to foil the menacing Shredder's latest scheme, with the heroes in a half shell battling the infamous villain's forces throughout an adventure recalling TMNT's most memorable locales and moments. The Turtles, Master Splinter, April O'Neil, and Casey Jones stand as Manhattan's gnarliest heroes, harnessing unique abilities in a modernized revitalization of the Turtles' signature agile style of brawling combat playable in local & online co-op by up to six players."

