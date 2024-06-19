Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Flint: Treasure of Oblivion

Flint: Treasure Of Oblivion Receives New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Flint: Treasure Of Oblivion, as we get a much better look at the gameplay ahead of its release.

Article Summary New gameplay trailer for Flint: Treasure Of Oblivion released by Microids.

Introduces turn-based combat with a crew of unique abilities for strategic depth.

Game narratively driven through original and dynamic comic strips.

Historically-inspired pirate world with rich environments in Unreal Engine 5.

Microids and developer Savage Level released a new video this week for Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, as they give us a better look at the gameplay. The whole video is about a minute long, but it provides better pictures of what kind of game we'll be looking at as you build a crew and set out to make a name for yourself in the Golden Age of Piracy. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be out sometime later this year.

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion

Prepare to embark alongside Captain Flint, his second-in-command Billy Bones, and his crew of old salts in search of a legendary treasure promising freedom and fortune. With its original narrative using traditional comic strips as a narrative medium, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion invites players to immerse themselves in a historically accurate pirate adventure spiced up with fantasy. Flint: Treasure of Oblivion delivers adventure, but also strategic depth thanks to its turn-based combat mechanics, refreshing the genre's foundations by drawing on mechanics from role-playing and board games, notably through dice rolls. When players build their crew, each member brings unique skills to use, allowing them to adapt their strategy to their style of gameplay. During the tactical phases, players can use skill and attribute cards to improve their crew members and gain an advantage over their opponents. Hoist the mainsail and set off to discover the secrets buried in the distant lands of Flint: Treasure of Oblivion.

Turn-Based Tactical Combat : Good preparation is key! Choose your crew members with unique abilities, obtain new skills, and improve your dice. During the tactical phases, use cards to trigger skills and attributes and influence the fight with dice throws.

: Good preparation is key! Choose your crew members with unique abilities, obtain new skills, and improve your dice. During the tactical phases, use cards to trigger skills and attributes and influence the fight with dice throws. Comic Book Narrative : Enjoy a narrative which, beyond the usual codes of comics (onomatopoeia, speech bubbles), offers players original and dynamic comic strips.

: Enjoy a narrative which, beyond the usual codes of comics (onomatopoeia, speech bubbles), offers players original and dynamic comic strips. Exploration : Discover a magnificent world, from the French city of Saint-Malo to the exotic landscapes of Central America. Visit diverse environments (cities, camps, jungles, caves…) powered by Unreal Engine 5.

: Discover a magnificent world, from the French city of Saint-Malo to the exotic landscapes of Central America. Visit diverse environments (cities, camps, jungles, caves…) powered by Unreal Engine 5. Historically-Inspired Piracy World: The game faithfully recreates a world of piracy, incorporating historical elements (language, costumes, weapons), making the experience even more immersive.

