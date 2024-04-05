Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Foamstars

Foamstars Will Launch Mysterious Swing Season On April 12

Square Enix revealed new details to the third season of Foamstars, as the Mysterious Swing brings in a new character, events, and more.

Square Enix revealed the finer details of the next season Foamstars, as they will launch the Mysterious Swing season next Friday, April 12. What is technically the third season will come with a number of additions for new and returning players, as you'll be getting a brand-new character, and several new events for you to dive into. Plus a variety of new free and premium cosmetic content depending on whether you want to pay for it or just have fun with the freebies. We have more info below from the team as well as the latest trailer above, as we'll see it launch next Friday.

Mysterious Swing

A new Foamstar – Chloe Noir: A mysterious art gallery director who uses a straight-shooting foam charge rifle to hunt down opponents using Ciel, her Bubble Beastie. Chloe Noir can be acquired by all players for free as a Tier 31 reward for the Season Pass or can be obtained immediately by purchasing the Premium Pass.

A mysterious art gallery director who uses a straight-shooting foam charge rifle to hunt down opponents using Ciel, her Bubble Beastie. Chloe Noir can be acquired by all players for free as a Tier 31 reward for the Season Pass or can be obtained immediately by purchasing the Premium Pass. Weekly free limited-time items: Slide into the Foamstars shop every Friday to get free content. One item per week is available for all players and includes a Character Skin for Mel T, a Foam Gun Skin for Jet Justice, and more.

Slide into the Foamstars shop every Friday to get free content. One item per week is available for all players and includes a Character Skin for Mel T, a Foam Gun Skin for Jet Justice, and more. Ranked Party: Two limited-time seasonal events, the solo player-based Ranked Party Lonestar and team-based Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe.

Two limited-time seasonal events, the solo player-based Ranked Party Lonestar and team-based Ranked Party Tribe-Vibe. Extreme Party: Challenge players in two special themed events; the All Chloe Party – where every player team competes to chill opponent teams as… Chloe Noir, and the Bubbly Penguin Party, where players can only fight using Penny Gwyn with her Toboggan Bomb and Emperor March skills.

Foamstars

Foamstars is a vibrant, over-the-top shooter, that is accessible to players of all skill levels. It combines the fun of partying with the thrill of combat where players blast through matches using foam to attack, build and defend. Taking control of a quirky and colorful ensemble of athletes, players are dropped into the eccentric city of Bath Vegas to compete in Foamsmash. Created as a casual yet competitive experience for everyone, Foamstars features a combination of PvP and PvE modes for up to eight players, either as four vs. four, solo, or co-op as a Squad with three teammates.

