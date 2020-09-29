Focus Home Interactive Announces New Partnership With Flying Wild Hog

Focus Home Interactive had some interesting news today as they have revealed a newly formed partnership with Flying Wild Hog. If you're not familiar with them, they are based across three studios in Poland and are perhaps best known for the Shadow Warrior series. While the news of the partnership is cool, that's kind of where the news ends as the company revealed nothing more about what they may be working on with the studio. We assume there's something new in the works between them or else the announcement just kind of seems pointless, so there's a project probably already in development at this time. But what it is and how far along it is we probably won't know for a while. Here's a couple of quotes from both companies about today's announcement.

"Focus Home Interactive is the perfect partner for Flying Wild Hog," declared Michal Szustak, CEO at Flying Wild Hog. "We both share a love for creating unique, exciting worlds filled with crazy gameplay. We also deeply care for quality and creativity. Focus' team supports us not only with great trust for our vision, but also helps us to forge that vision into an outstanding game. We are sure that our partnership will bloom into an amazing experience for players around the world. Fans of original action games can expect quite a surprise!" "We at Focus have a directive to bring exciting and innovative games to the market, and with their upcoming title we know that Flying Wild Hog will reach the objectives we have on all of our projects, in terms of both quality and originality," announced John Bert, COO at Focus Home Interactive. "We're enthusiastic to be working with this professional team, who are masters in the art of creating spectacular, action-packed games."