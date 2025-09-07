Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Folly Of The Wizards, Numskull Games, UpFox Labs

Folly Of The Wizards Confirmed For Mid-September Launch

The comedic 2D roguelike game Folly Of The Wizards has a release date, as we'll see the game come out on PC and consoles this month

Article Summary Folly Of The Wizards launches mid-September on PC and consoles, blending comedy with roguelike action.

Play as a clumsy wizard apprentice, facing random dungeons, quirky spells, and bizarre magical foes.

Choose from four unique wizards, mastering 130 relics, tomes, and scrolls to boost magical prowess.

Shape your adventure with every decision—befriend or defy elite wizards and conquer 22 unique bosses.

Indie game developer UpFox Labs and publisher Numskull Games have given Folly Of The Wizards a launch date for later this month. This is a comedic roguelike action title featuring a wizard's apprentice that gets into all sorts of mischief, as you must aid the wizard cult you've joined using a variety of spells in a world that is procedurally generated. Enjoy the trailer here as we'll see the game arrive for PC and consoles on September 19, 2025.

Folly Of The Wizards

Folly Of The Wizards is a comedic 2D roguelike action game that puts you in the shoes of a clumsy wizard apprentice in a whacky wizarding cult. Explore procedurally generated dungeons, learn unpredictable spells, and battle bizarre enemies—all while trying (and often failing) to save the world from a demon invasion. Choose from four wizards each with their strengths, weaknesses, and spellcasting quirks. Success demands more than just brute force; you'll need quick reflexes, clever thinking, and a touch of luck to survive. Keep your wits about you and make the most of the resources bestowed upon you, and you will be fine… probably.

In Folly of the Wizards, your social skills are just as important as your wizardry abilities. Will you befriend the elite wizards and gain powerful allies, or will you stand up against them and face their wrath? With every decision and conversation, you can shape your relationships and alter the course of your adventure. Each run, build your wizard from a potential pool of 130 relics, tomes and scrolls. Relics provide passive buffs and augments, tomes alter the elemental damage of your basic attacks, and scrolls grant access to powerful spell cooldowns. Keep your eyes peeled for unique interactions and combinations of these boons to reach new levels of power. In order to repel the demonic invasion, you must ascend through 5 floors from a possible 9 biomes. Every time you will be tested by one of the 22 unique bosses depending on the biome and the affinity choices you have made along the way.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!