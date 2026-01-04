Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Football Manager 26, Sports Interactive

Football Manager 26 Released Content Improvement Update

Before they closed out the year, SEGA released a new update for Football Manager 26 that brought about several content improvements

Article Summary Football Manager 26 receives a major update with new features and extensive bug fixes.

Matchday Shouts make a return, plus match engine tuning and improved player animations.

Full Arabic language support added, alongside UI refinements and customizable attribute colors.

Youth teams, news feeds, and competition rules see enhancements to boost player immersion.

SEGA and Sports Interactive closed out 2025 for Football Manager 26 with a massive update to the title, bringing with it several improvements. The update provides players with substantial changes across the board, as well as new feature introductions, player experience enhancements, and bug fixes. We have part of the rundown of everything included for you below, as you can read more on the game's forums.

Football Manager 26 – Update 26.1.0

This major update brings the most substantial number of changes, bug fixes, and feature introductions so far this cycle, with an emphasis on enhancing immersion and player experience. Shouts are back, the Match Engine has been fine-tuned, and we've made tweaks to the variety and relevance of the News shown in the Portal. And for the very first time in the series, Football Manager is now available to play in Arabic. Some of the highlights of update 26.1.0 are as follows:

Matchday Shouts

Updated Match Engine with various improvements

Extensive polish and refinement done to the User Interface

Fully customisable attribute colouring

Various tweaks and improvements to transfers

Added ability to schedule friendlies for Youth teams

Updated various Competitions and Rules

Improvements to the News shown on the 'For You' News tab

Functionality to import/export attribute templates on the In Game Editor

FM26 Update 4 Changelist (non-exhaustive)

Technical

Extensive crash and stability fixes.

Further improvements made to in-game translations.

Added Customisation options for user to be able to choose Attribute and Position colouring. (shown below)

Fixed an issue where custom files (set piece, tactics, etc.) could not be loaded if they were renamed in File Explorer.

Various improvements to saving/selecting custom training schedules.

Fixed an issue where the Fixture tab wouldn't appear when viewing the Calendar via a keyboard shortcut or the Bookmark button.

Improved the drag and drop functionality for moving players within the Squad Planner.

Fixed an issue where database language cannot be set separately to the game language.

Fixed a very rare issue where saves imported from FM24 were unable to advance.

Fixed an issue preventing users from attending a Job Interview with a Custom Database ported from FM24.

Reworded all descriptions of the Keyboard Shortcuts.

Added a Tooltip on processing speed/estimated game speed on Quick/Advanced start.

Match Engine, Match Experience, and Animation Changes

Shouts reintroduced to matches. (shown below)

Tweaks to the frequency of players shooting at the near post from tight angles.

Improvements to defender reactions against opposition dribbling.

Tweaks made to the line defenders hold when defending in their own box.

Improved logic to defenders' decision-making with headers when not under pressure.

Improved attacking movement of players during counter-attacking transitions.

Various other Match AI tweaks.

Fixed an issue where the disallowed goal caption appeared earlier than the VAR animation.

Fixed an issue where substitution made at half-time were not immediately applied if the tactics screen was still open.

Youth coaches will now rotate players more in youth matches.

Fixed an issue where floating floodlights appeared in night-time matches when using Tactical or Dynamic sideline cameras.

Fixed the captain indicator not appearing in the UEFA Conference League's Pre-match Lineup.

Fixed an issue where a red card would incorrectly show for both teams in Men's Champions League matches.

Winter balls will no longer be used if the weather is only raining.

Fixed an issue where event captions were shown all at once when switching out of Commentary Only highlights.

Fixed various kit clashes, including Everton (home) vs Brighton (away).

Improvements made to the Match Momentum Graph.

2D Classic – Managers and medical staff are now colored correctly.

2D Classic – Goal Nets will now correctly move when a goal is scored.

2D Classic – Ball will now be sized appropriately when the ball is in the air.

