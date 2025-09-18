Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: FM26, football manager, Football Manager 26, Sports Interactive

Football Manager 26 Reveals More About Women's Football

Football Manager 26 dove more into the addition of women's football for this incarnation of the franchise and what players can do

Article Summary Football Manager 26 adds women’s football with 14 leagues in 11 nations, fully integrated into the ecosystem.

Powered by the Unity Engine, FM26 features improved visuals, animations, and a newly-licensed Premier League.

Revamped user interface makes managing tactics, scouting, and recruitment more intuitive for all players.

FM26 offers save compatibility with FM24 and FM23, launching across PC, console, mobile, and Nintendo Switch.

SEGA and Sports Interactive dropped more info today about women's football being added to Football Manager 26, giving more details about the highly-requested feature. The team released the video you see above, going over the broad strokes of how you'll be able to manage several women's teams with 14 playable leagues, set across 11 nations, all of which have been merged into one world and a singluar ecosystem. Enjoy the video as the game will be released for PC, console, and mobile devices on November 4, 2025.

Football Manager 26

Powered by the Unity Engine for the first time, FM26 refreshes the entire managerial experience and sets a bold new standard in Sports Interactive's and SEGA's iconic history. Every match brings greater drama and spectacle thanks to new volumetric animations from real-life matches and glorious, upgraded on-pitch visuals. FM26 delivers new levels of authenticity, with the newly-licensed Premier League providing the ultimate stage for this redefined era. A new world of possibilities is opened up by the arrival of Women's Soccer. Seamlessly integrated into the FM ecosystem as one soccer playing world, this debut is backed by the most comprehensive database of its kind and a host of licensed competitions set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

A reimagined user interface gives players greater control and influence over the make-or-break decisions in every career. Designed to be more intuitive for all players from series newcomers to FM veterans, FM26's User Interface underpins further improvements across tactics, scouting and recruitment. Also launching day one is Football Manager 26 Console, which brings the new era of soccer management to players on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 5. FM26 Console (Xbox), as well as FM26 (PC/Mac), will both be available via Xbox Game Pass. Football Manager 26 Touch is also returning to Nintendo Switch for an eighth season, launching digitally on December 4.

Despite being on a whole new engine, technology that converts your saved games to the new format means that FM26, FM26 Console and FM26 Touch will all launch with save game compatibility for Football Manager 2024 and Football Manager 2023. Football Manager 26 Mobile also launches on November 4 as a Netflix exclusive. Combining a retro feel with bespoke new features, FM26 Mobile is the only title in the suite not switching to Unity at this time. Additionally, FM26 Mobile will be the first edition in our Mobile series with save game compatibility functionality.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!