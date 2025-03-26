Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Added To New Fatal Fury Game

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is getting an odd addition to the roster, as footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will be a playable character

In one of the oddest additions to a game we've seen this year, SNK has announced that footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will be a playable character in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. being billed as "CR7" in the game, they have created a character that relies a lot on football skills with a splash of fighting moves to make him a pretty decent character to fight with. What's more, he isn't DLC, he will be on the main roster, which we're sure will anger some longtime fans that they added him as a permanent fixture above other longtime characters. You can check out more in the trailer above as the game drops on April 23, 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time and has won 34 trophies in his career including seven league titles across England, Spain & Italy, five UEFA Champions Leagues, four FIFA Club World Cups, the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League. He is also the first player in history to score in five consecutive World Cups. Cristiano also has numerous personal awards including five Balon D'or awards, four European golden shoes, and two The Best FIFA awards. He has scored over 900 official senior career goals for club and country, holding the record for the highest-ever goal scorer in the history of men's football.

Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

