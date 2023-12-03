Posted in: For Honor, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: for honor

For Honor Reveals New Details For Year 7 Season 4

Ubisoft has revealed new details about the content coming to For Honor in Year 7 Season 4, set to be released on December 7.

Article Summary Year 7 Season 4 of For Honor, titled "Treason," launches on December 7 with new content.

The Gauntlet map gets a makeover, reflecting the new Highlander Maddox betrayal storyline.

Limited-time Ice Brawlers mode returns along with free and purchasable Battle Passes.

Hero Fests and Testing Grounds events offer free trials and discounts on select Heroes.

Ubisoft dropped new details this past week for the next season of For Honor, as Year 7 Season 4 will launch on December 7. Going by the name "Treason," this season will bring back the holiday-tradition Ice Brawlers mode, along with a free Event Pass, a new Battle Pass to purchase, and a makeover for The Gauntlet map. You'll also be getting a new storyline as the Highlander Maddox betrays the chief of a Viking village, siding with the invading Horkos. We have more details of the season below, along with the latest trailer.

For Honor – Year 7 Season 4

Maddox's betrayal is reflected in The Gauntlet map, which has been changed to bear the scars of his takeover of the village. The gruesome examples he's made of the warriors who opposed him contrast starkly with the decorations and festive lights of the Yule season. Players can also re-create the events of Maddox's betrayal in the returning Ice Brawlers game mode – available for a limited time, from December 7-28 – in which two teams of two players battle on a frozen lake that's continually cracking, threatening players with certain doom if they fall into the icy water. Ice Brawlers is accompanied by the free Forsaken Oath Event Pass, and players who participate from December 7-28 can earn a new Battle Outfit, mood effect, ornament, and season-themed weapons. The Year 7 Season 4 Battle Pass includes new Battle Outfits, ornaments, mood effects, and more that reflect the theme of Maddox's treachery. Players can also grab the Y7S4 Battle Bundle, which grants access to 100 tiers of rewards and unlocks your next 25 tiers of progression. And those who really want to embody the theme can unlock a Hero skin for the Highlander of Oathbreaker Maddox himself.

Season 4 Events

For Honor players who haven't yet unlocked the Highlander will be available to try – along with the Warlord and the Warmonger – during their respective Hero Fests, events during which players can try a Hero for free for a week. The Highlander's Hero Fest runs from January 4-11, the Warlord's is from January 11-18, and the Warmonger's begins on January 25 and concludes on February 1. Each Hero will also be available to purchase at a discount during their respective Hero Fest. (A unique execution is also released for purchase at the start of each Hero Fest.) Testing Grounds returns as well, available from December 14-21 with a focus on the Peacekeeper, Medjay, and Highlander Heroes. Two Throwback Events are on the way as well: Realistic Elimination begins on December 28, and Justice of the Pharaohs starts on January 18.

