Posted in: For Honor, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: for honor

For Honor Will Launch Year 8: Forged In War Starting On March 14

Ubisoft has revealed a brand new year of content is on the way to For Honor, as Year 8: Forged In War will kick off next Thursday.

Article Summary For Honor Year 8: Forged In War starts Mar 14 with The Sword of Ashfeld.

New hero 'The Unsung Knight' enters the fray, with Last Hero Standing mode.

Legacy Pass introduced, offering access to previous Battle Pass content.

Hero Fests feature free trials and discounts for Warden, Centurion, Peacekeeper.

Ubisoft revealed new details about the content on the way to For Honor, as the first season of Year 8: Forged In War will officially kick off on March 14. The first season of which will bring with it some heavy-hitting content and a number of new challenges, as well as a fresh Battle Pass and some new permanent additions to the game. We have all the details from Ubisoft below as the content launches next Thursday.

For Honor – Year 8 Season 1: The Sword Of Ashfeld

Season 1, titled The Sword of Ashfeld, will tell a story focused on the Knights and a legendary sword, Valor's Edge. Passed down from an empire of Knights that stood mighty before the Cataclysm, it's now carried into battle by its last wielder, the Unsung Knight – first glimpsed in For Honor's 2016 CG story campaign trailer – who fights to protect the weak and appears as a new Skin for the Warden. Stories centered on the weapons of the Samurai, Vikings, and Outlanders will follow with each successive season in Year 8.

The Unsung Knight will be available on March 14 for 25,000 Steel, and arrives alongside the Last Hero Standing launch event, which introduces a new game mode and a survival-themed makeover for the Canyon map – both of which are inspired by the Unsung Knight's moment in the trailer and the fight between the Raider, Kensei, and Warden – as well as the return of the original menus, War Map, and (remastered) music. The new mode – also called Last Hero Standing – is a 1-v-1-v-1 free-for-all in which the first player to win three rounds wins the match. The game mode will be accessible only through matchmaking in solo queue and will be available from March 14 until April 4. Last Hero Standing also comes with a free event pass, with rewards including a new Battle Outfit, ornament, mood effect, and weapon skins.

Battle Passes & More

Players can expect new Battle Passes as well, which will be joined by the Legacy Pass, a new feature for Year 8 that enables players to purchase or continue previous Battle Passes in chronological order. In Year 8 Season 1, players can buy or continue the Year 4 Season 1 Battle Pass, which includes a new tier with all content retrofitted for Heroes who weren't part of the Battle Pass when it originally released. Players who originally purchased the Year 4 Season 1 Battle Pass can continue it at no charge. Each pass includes 100 tiers of rewards and an additional tier 101 for the Legacy Pass, and players can purchase the new season Battle Passes and Legacy Passes separately, or grab both in the seasonal Battle Bundle (which also instantly unlocks 25 tiers on each pass and a 20% battle point boost).

For Honor – Year 8 Season 1 will also feature three Hero Fests for the Warden, Centurion, and Peacekeeper on April 4, April 11, and April 18, respectively. During Hero Fests, one Hero is available for players to try for free for a week, and is also available to purchase at a discount. A unique execution is also released at the start of each Hero Fest. The Centurion's Hero Fest also coincides with the Rite of Champions throwback event, which tells the story of three legendary heroes with community contract orders that spawn three per day and focus on a specific Hero. On March 21, the Testing Grounds will reopen to test countermeasures against ganking, a group attack timed to exploit opponents who are mid-animation and can't react. The changes being tested will affect the damage value in ganking situations, and will affect the Warden, Conqueror, Jormungandr, Shugoki, Hitokiri, Shinobi, Jiang Jun, Zhanhu, Pirate, and Ocelotl.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!