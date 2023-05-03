For The King II Announces Beta Launch On May 10th Check out a brand new video for For The King II as the devs are going to launch a brand new beta for the game next week.

Curve Games and IronOak Games have announced they will be launching a beta test period for their upcoming game For The King II. The test is set to launch on May 10th and run all the way through May 16th, giving you a chance to try the game out while the devs test out several aspects and take feedback. Along with the beta announcement, the team released a brand new video for the game, in which they give you a behind-the-scenes look at everything. YOu can check out the trailer down below as you can sign up for the beta on Steam.

"For The King II transports you deep into Fahrul during a period of crisis and peril. The once-beloved Queen Rosomon has turned against her subjects, leaving you and a group of resistance fighters to strike back and fight for the freedom of the realm. The story will be accessible and exciting for new players, whilst also offering fans of the For The King a continuation of the original narrative arc. Allowing fans to kick off a single-player experience or play cooperatively online and in couch co-op with up to four players, For The King II offers brand-new combat mechanics and features, a host of new biomes to explore, a beautiful updated art style, new weapons and enemies to conquer – and much more….From the vast number of character and item combinations to the procedurally generated maps, quests, loot, and events – the world of Fahrul is ever-changing and will constantly keep players on their toes!"

"With a greater focus on strategic decision-making and class, armor, and weapon customization, players will need to pick their battles carefully, arming characters with the skills and gear needed to succeed in this famously accessible yet challenging combat system that rewards planning and foresight. Players can choose to fight side-by-side with friends or split up to claim loot for themselves to provide unique abilities, tactical advantages, and powerful synergies. The more you play, the more items you unlock to use in future adventures!"