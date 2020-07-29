For The People Has Been Delayed To August 2020

The folks over at XP101 revealed this week that they've had to put in a short delay for their upcoming game For The People. The game was originally supposed to be out this week on July 30th, but as you can read from the message they sent out below, they've pushed it back by a few weeks to work on the game a little more. The new release date is now August 13th, 2020.

Comrade! We bring you important news regarding the release date of For The People that we would like to share with you today. To ensure that the game's idea and potential are fully realized and that both would meet the quality standards our players have come to expect, we made a tough call to postpone the release date until August 13, 2020. We are at the point where the game is already in the final stages of development and QA testing but still requires a bit more time to reach the required level of polish. As such, we made the decision to add a few more weeks to the schedule and ensure that you can enjoy the best possible version of For the People upon release. On behalf of the entire team, we apologize to all players who will now have to wait a little longer than expected.

The game has you playing the role of a ruler in an Eastern European land during an alternate history where the world is plagued by totalitarianism and rampant bureaucracy. You are given the option of how you choose to act, whether you use an iron fist or a caressing hand, to guide your country back to prosperity. Which path will you choose for your country? Well, you'll get to find that out in a couple weeks when the game is eventually released on Steam.