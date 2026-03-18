Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Memories in Motion, Pikachu, pokemon

Chonkachu Debuts In Pokémon GO For Gigantamax Pikachu Battle Day

Pikachu will grow beyond belief in the next Pokémon GO Max Battle Day, which will introduce the crushingly powerful Gigantamax Pikachu.

Article Summary Gigantamax Pikachu, nicknamed "Chonkachu," arrives in Pokémon GO for a special Max Battle Day event.

Six-star Max Battles unlock Gigantamax Pikachu, with a chance to encounter its Shiny form for the first time.

Exclusive event bonuses include increased Max Particle limits, Power Spot refreshes, and Special Trades.

$4.99 event ticket grants Timed Research with Max Mushroom, XP, Max Particles, and extra Max Battle XP.

Affectionately known as Chonkachu by many fans, Gigantamax Pikachu will debut in Pokémon GO during a new Max Battle Day. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Gigantamax Pikachu Max Battle Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Gigantamax Pikachu will be released in six-star Max Battles. Because there is no Gigantamax Raichu, note that Pikachu caught from these six-star Max Battles will be unable to evolve.

Gigantamax Pikachu will be released in six-star Max Battles. Because there is no Gigantamax Raichu, note that Pikachu caught from these six-star Max Battles will be unable to evolve. Shiny release: If a species has had a Shiny release before, its Dynamax and Gigantamax forms will be able to be encountered Shiny as well. Feel free to Shiny hunt Pikachu, and good luck!

If a species has had a Shiny release before, its Dynamax and Gigantamax forms will be able to be encountered Shiny as well. Feel free to Shiny hunt Pikachu, and good luck! Event bonuses: Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600 All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles Power Spots will refresh more frequently Additional Power Spots will be active 8× Max Particles from Power Spots Up to three Special Trades for the day From March 27 at 5:00 p.m. to March 28 at 8:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −8), the daily Remote Raid limit will increase from 10 to 20 2× Max Particles from exploring. This bonus will be active on March 28, 2026, from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. For this bonus to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu 1/4 Adventuring distance to receive Max Particles. This bonus will be active on March 28, 2026, from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. For this bonus to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu Niantic notes: "*Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect."

Event Ticket : A $4.99 event ticket will be available in the in-game shop. It will unlock Timed Research that will reward: 1 Max Mushroom 25,000 XP 6,400 Max Particles 2× XP from Max Battles Niantic notes: "This Timed Research will be effective on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Saturday, March 28, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. local time."

A $4.99 event ticket will be available in the in-game shop. It will unlock Timed Research that will reward:

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