Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: agatha christie, Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile, death on the nile

Agatha Christie – Death On The Nile Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile, as we get a better look at the gameplay ahead of its release

Article Summary New Death on the Nile gameplay trailer reveals fresh mechanics and Poirot’s expanded detective journey.

Play as both Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce, exploring unique storylines that intersect in Egypt.

Set in the vibrant 1970s, investigate crimes across locations like London, Majorca, and the Nile.

Features enhanced mind mapping, a confrontation system, and extended mysteries beyond the classic novel.

Microids has released a brand-new trailer this morning for Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile, giving us a better look at the gameplay to come. As you can see from the video above, the game will take several cues from the previous entry, Murder on the Orient Express, but they have also added many new elements that will really throw you into the role of Hercule Poirot, as you attempt to solve multiple mysteries at the same time and uncover everyone's ugly truth. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still set to be released on September 25, 2025, for PC and all three major consoles.

Agatha Christie – Death on the Nile

In Death on the Nile, a peaceful cruise on the Nile is disrupted by a terrible crime. Thankfully, Hercule Poirot is on board. Meanwhile, another private detective, Jane Royce, is tracking a murderer, leading her from London to Majorca, New York, and finally to Egypt. The two investigations collide at Abu Simbel. The dynamic duo will solve a complex case full of twists and turns. But the story doesn't end with the book and still holds many mysteries and twists, even for Agatha Christie fans.

Dual protagonists : Play as both Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce, each with unique perspectives and storylines that converge in an epic finale.

: Play as both Hercule Poirot and Jane Royce, each with unique perspectives and storylines that converge in an epic finale. Innovative setting : Dive into this story set in the 1970s, a decade of major social transformations. Amid feminist movements, the rise of minority rights, and the liberation of social norms, this vibrant era combines disco clubs, flared trousers, and psychedelic, where colorful characters bring a captivating plot to life.

: Dive into this story set in the 1970s, a decade of major social transformations. Amid feminist movements, the rise of minority rights, and the liberation of social norms, this vibrant era combines disco clubs, flared trousers, and psychedelic, where colorful characters bring a captivating plot to life. Extended storyline : Discover a brand-new investigation after the events of the book, ensuring fresh surprises for fans and newcomers alike.

: Discover a brand-new investigation after the events of the book, ensuring fresh surprises for fans and newcomers alike. Diverse locations : Explore a variety of stunning locations, from the exotic Nile cruise to the bustling cities of Majorca, London, and Cairo.

: Explore a variety of stunning locations, from the exotic Nile cruise to the bustling cities of Majorca, London, and Cairo. Enhanced mindmap : Gather clues and establish logical connections through a dynamic mind map that enables you to draw deductions and advance the story.

: Gather clues and establish logical connections through a dynamic mind map that enables you to draw deductions and advance the story. Confrontation system : Use the evidence you have gathered to challenge suspects, expose lies and uncover hidden truths.

: Use the evidence you have gathered to challenge suspects, expose lies and uncover hidden truths. Character profiles: Complete character profiles by collecting information about them through dialogues and observations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!