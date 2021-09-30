Mega Gengar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2021

It's Halloween and you know what that means for Pokémon GO: ghosts. Starting tomorrow, Mega Houndoom is out of raids and Mega Gengar is in. This is one of the most powerful Megas and it is known for obliterating even the top counters. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega Evolved Pokémon and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Mega Gengar Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Gengar counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gengar with efficiency.

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Hoopa: Confusion, Psychic

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Gengar can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players. Note that Mega Gengar hits very hard, which will make a trio exceedingly difficult.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Gengar is an evolved species, though, and will yield more Candy when caught. My advice is to try using Pinap Berries for your first few throws in order to attempt to multiply that extra Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!