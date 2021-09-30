Mega Gengar Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2021
It's Halloween and you know what that means for Pokémon GO: ghosts. Starting tomorrow, Mega Houndoom is out of raids and Mega Gengar is in. This is one of the most powerful Megas and it is known for obliterating even the top counters. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Mega Evolved Pokémon and perfect your catching strategy.
Top Mega Gengar Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Mega Gengar counters as such:
- Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
- Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch
- Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch
- Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play
- Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play
- Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gengar with efficiency.
- Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Hoopa: Confusion, Psychic
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
- Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Mega Gengar can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players. Note that Mega Gengar hits very hard, which will make a trio exceedingly difficult.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Gengar is an evolved species, though, and will yield more Candy when caught. My advice is to try using Pinap Berries for your first few throws in order to attempt to multiply that extra Candy.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!