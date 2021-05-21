Absol Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

Absol has returned to Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Dark-type Pokémon from the Hoenn region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Absol Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Absol counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Mega Beedrill (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)

Mega Lopuny (Low Kick, Focus Blast)*

Shadow Granbull (Charm, Play Rough)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

* Keep in mind that you can only use one Mega Pokémon at once, so your best bet is to go with the higher-ranked Mega, opting for Beedrill over Lopunny. However, it's a very minor difference between the two.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Absol with efficiency.

Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Heracross (Counter, Close Combat)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast)

Togekiss (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Emboar (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Regigigas (Fighting-type Hidden Power, Focus Blast)

Genesect (Fury Cutter, X-Scissor)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Absol can be defeated by solo players. Be sure to go in with the right counters, and you'll take care of this beast yourself!

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the easiest way to catch Absol.

Shiny Absol is available through raids and is currently observed to have a Shiny rate of approximately one in 50.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!