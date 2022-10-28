Forspoken Receives New Deep Dive Video Series

Square Enix has released a brand new video series for their upcoming game Forspoken, giving a more detailed look at the game. This series is basically designed to slowly bring you into the world the game is set in and give you all of the details you need about different aspects, so you're not just treading into it blindly. Much of the information in this series will help you become knowledgeable and also give some insight into the development of the game before it comes out this January. We have more info on the series below, but you can enjoy the first video for yourself down at the bottom.

"The first video in the series focuses on protagonist Frey Holland's magic-enhanced parkour and traversal skills, as well as the variety of spells at her disposal giving players a taste of what to expect when the game launches on January 24, 2023. The next video in the series, Forspoken – Deep Dive | Magic Combat, releases on November 3, and will dive into the fundamentals of Frey's magical combat skills. Discover more about the types of magic, attacks and upgrades players can unlock to help Frey battle the wide variety of enemies she'll encounter throughout her journey. The final video, Forspoken – Deep Dive | Exploring Athia, releases on November 10, and will showcase quests, challenges and various activities that players can find and accomplish across the world of Athia."

"Designed for the PS5, Forspoken will harness the full power of the console and demonstrate Luminous Productions' philosophy to provide a gaming experience like never before, fusing together the latest technology with creativity. Forspoken will launch simultaneously on PS5 and PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, or Microsoft Store) on January 24, 2023, and is available to pre-order now. The Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust Story DLC will be available Summer 2023."