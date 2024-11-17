Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Forteller Games, Sunset, TTRPG

Forteller Games Launches Quickstart For Debut TTRPG Sunset

Forteller Games has a new TTRPG in the works as they have launched a free quickstart version of their debut title, Sunset

Article Summary Forteller Games unveils quickstart for debut TTRPG, Sunset, now downloadable for free.

Sunset guides players through Life Review, blending storytelling with hope punk themes.

Players navigate memories, using cards and dice, in collaborative Weave settings.

Feedback from the free quickstart will shape the 2025 Sunset Core Rulebook release.

Forteller Games, which has primarily been making immersive music for other games, has a new TTRPG on the way, and their debut title is Sunset. The game focuses on players being able to process and be introspective with life and death, as the game touches on a number of real-world issues their characters can go through. Ahead of the game's launch, they have released a quickstart guide, completely free to download on Drive Thru RPG, which will give you what you need to learn the game and create content for it before all the main materials are released.

Sunset

In Sunset, players, known in the game as Threads, are actively facing their own deaths through a process called Life Review. Guided by the Death Master, Threads will experience a series of pivotal memories, attempting to unweave lies in order to earn a parlay with Death and bargain for more time. Sunset is a rules-light system that leverages the Deck of Many Dice to provide rich storytelling opportunities. The game is played in a series of memory locations called a Weave, collaboratively created by the players and the Death Master. Each location can truly be anything, from a bustling city to a quiet meadow. Players draw cards from the deck to determine the outcome of their actions. An alternative dice pool ruleset using a handful of d4 and d6 dice is included as well.

Despite its heavy subject matter, creators Michael F. Tomasek Jr., Adam Lehenbauer, and Thomas St Pierre aimed for a feeling and theme of hope punk – revealing hope in the face of challenges and acting as a counter to pessimism. The free quickstart is a small slice of the full game and serves as your start into the world of Sunset. Player feedback will be taken into account for the final product. The Sunset Core Rulebook will be available in 2025, packed with implemented feedback, new adventures, slicker character creation, and a sensitivity reader. A series of sourcebooks, splat books, and more supplements will be also available in the near future.

Free Quickstart Contents

Over 60 free pages for you to read through and enjoy as the Death Master (with a special section for you) or with your fellow Threads.

Five printable pre-gens to get your game started (though you can make your own characters as you wish through Character Creation).

Form-fillable blank character sheet.

Bookmarked table of contents and alt text and checked for screen readers to make reading through it easier and accessible.

Glossary, introduction, and more tools to get you immersed in the game.

A 40-60 minute adventure that delves into the horrors of modern life.

Rules for one to five players, not including the Death Master.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!