Fortnite Adds New X-Men Collaboration With Weapon-X Skin

Have you ever wanted to fight as the Weapon-X version of Wolverine in Fortnite? What a silly question. Because now you can!

Article Summary Epic Games unveils Weapon-X Wolverine skin in Fortnite's X-Men event.

Explore the East side's Grand Glacier to find the new Weapon-X Lab location.

Magneto joins the fray with a Battle Pass and powerful Magnet Gauntlets.

Complete Magneto's Quests for outfits, accessories, and special powers.

Epic Games has added what will probably be one of the most-requested skins you'll see in a while, as you're getting the Weapon-X version of Wolverine in Fortnite. In case you weren't already aware, the game is currently running a crossover event featuring the X-Men, and with it has come some interesting additions. Specifically, this skin, as you can now buy a drugged-up and brainwashed Wolverine as he escaped from the Weapon-X lab after getting adamantium bonded to his skeleton and claws. What's more, you can find the Weapon-X Lab as a place on the island right now, as its located somewhere on the East side of the island in Grand Glacier. We have more info about the current event for you below, as this cosmetic is now in the shop.

Fortnite x X-Men – Magneto

Drawn to Battle Royale's wasteland, the X-Men's Master of Magnetism is ready to lay waste to rivals wherever he goes in Fortnite. Complete Magneto's Wrecked Battle Pass Quests to unlock the Wastelander Magneto Outfit and matching accessories! These Quests are completable in Fortnite Battle Royale, where you can also find Magneto Gauntlets. Think you've got what it takes to wield omega-level power?

Magnet Gauntlets

Even inanimate objects bend to the will of Magneto Gauntlets! In Battle Royale, pick these up from the ground or Chests, then summon shards of metal that act as your ammunition. Launch the shards at your foes to deal devastating damage! You can also protect yourself by summoning shards to form a shield. Magneto Gauntlets are not included in prized tournaments.

Magneto's Quests – Page 1

Think you can live up to Asteroid M's leader? Magneto's Quests will challenge your mastery of his gauntlets in Fortnite Battle Royale: Complete three Page 1 Quests to unlock the Wastelander Magneto Outfit (which includes a Locker option to remove Magneto's helmet and equip a face plate), and the Page 2 Quests! The Page 1 Quests can be completed in any order.

Visit the Weapon X Lab: "Cease your revelry and heed me — at once!" Unlocks the Knock, Knock, CLANG Loading Screen.

"Cease your revelry and heed me — at once!" Unlocks the Knock, Knock, CLANG Loading Screen. Collect Magneto Gauntlets: "Those who fail to seize power… and quickly… will be lost." Unlocks the Magneto's Grasp Spray.

"Those who fail to seize power… and quickly… will be lost." Unlocks the Magneto's Grasp Spray. Travel 300 units in the air with Magneto Gauntlets equipped: "Mine is the power to destroy — but I choose not to." Unlocks the Magnetized Scrap Pickaxe.

"Mine is the power to destroy — but I choose not to." Unlocks the Magnetized Scrap Pickaxe. Hit 10 vehicles using Magneto Gauntlets: "I am — Power!" Unlocks a Wastelander Magneto Banner Icon.

Magneto's Quests – Page 2

After completing three of the Page 2 Quests, you'll unlock the Magneto Style of the Wastelander Magneto Outfit. Complete the Page 2 Quests in any order!

Eliminate 5 opponents with Magneto Gauntlets: "Allow me to show you real pain and anger!" Unlocks the Crushed GG Emoticon.

"Allow me to show you real pain and anger!" Unlocks the Crushed GG Emoticon. Block 200 hits using Magneto Gauntlets for defense: "I defy you to do your worst." Unlocks the Magnetic Steps Glider.

"I defy you to do your worst." Unlocks the Magnetic Steps Glider. Do 2,000 damage to opponents from one story above or higher: "There is no place to hide." Unlocks the Disassemble Emote.

"There is no place to hide." Unlocks the Disassemble Emote. Configure 3 Rift Beacons: "The time for subtlety is passing." Unlocks the Magnetism Master Wrap.

