Fractured Online Will Launch Its Closed Beta This Wednesday

Gamigo and Dynamight Studios will be holding a closed beta for Fractured Online this week as it will launch on Wednesday, April 6th. This test will basically be putting everything about the game through the rigors as you will be able to experience a good chunk of the isometric open-world MMORPG. Those looking to take part in it can purchase a discounted copy of the game via the game's official Glyph store at various prices, depending on how big you want to go. You'll get access to not just the closed beta, but you'll also receive Founder Packs containing unique in-game items, credits, and other limited content ahead of the game's full release. You can read more about the beta below along with a video talking about what you'll experience.

The closed beta phase of Fractured Online welcomes players, both new and old, to explore the new continent of Aerhen, where Humans largely preside. Players will need cold insulation to last in this mountainous region filled with snow and ice as the weather will regularly test the mettle of would-be survivalists. If the weather doesn't get you, the Jotunns, Mammoths, Moose, Arctic Wolves, and various Elementals will. These new creatures can be found throughout Aerhen, but proceed with caution. We don't know the last time they had a decent bite to eat, and players might be the plump, juicy morsel they've been looking to ravage. In addition to exploring a new region filled with obstacles to overcome, players will be able to take part in several events across multiple channels – including social media, Discord, and in-game – during their time with the closed beta. More details on these events will be revealed soon.

To commemorate the launch of the closed beta for Fractured Online, the first of a new series of developer diaries has been released. The first video – titled "What is Fractured Online and Why You Should Play It" – will introduce Dynamight Studios and this dynamic MMORPG to new players while also presenting the game's overall vision and biggest challenges thus far. Several topics will be touched upon, including the game's different races, PvE and PvP combat, its player-driven world and economy, and additional topics that should whet your appetite.