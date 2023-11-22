Posted in: Games, Phantasy Star Online 2, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Frame Arms Returns To Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Fans who enjoyed having Frame arms in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis will be able to enjoy it again as SEGA has brough back the collab.

Article Summary SEGA reintroduces Frame Arms collaboration to PSO2: NGS with new content.

CAST Parts, emotes, and weapon camos among items in Frame Arms return.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis offers expansive RPG action gameplay.

Cross-platform play available for PSO2: NGS on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.

SEGA has revealed some content will be coming back to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, as the Frame Arms collaboration has returned. Both Frame Arms and Frame Arms Girl, the original plastic model content by Kotobukiya, will be added back in the game starting today, featuring HRESVELGR=ATER. You will be able to customize with CAST Parts, suits, and accessories, as you'll be able to snag several items of your choosing to fit the mold, including Weapon Camo, Emotes, and Build Parts. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Frame Arms Content

Frame Arms is an original robot model kit series created by Kotobukiya. By attaching the outer parts (armor) to the common core body (Frame Architect), you can easily build robots of various designs, and by reconfiguring the frame and armor, you can create infinite variations. Frame Arms Girl is a spin-off with bishoujo versions of each unit from the Frame Arms mecha line that features 3 mm diameter holes and PVC wrists, allowing you to use a vast range of items such as M.S.G Weapon Unit Series items, Frame Arms Series weapons, and exterior parts. Both series have high compatibility and expandability, allowing you to create your own original bodies and characters.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is a new online action RPG game by SEGA. Set 1,000 years after the events of Phantasy Star Online 2, PSO2: NGS takes place on Halpha, a planet on which ARKS (soldiers of the Oracle colony fleet in the Phantasy Star Online 2 series) are locked in a battle for dominance against the mysterious DOLLS. PSO2: NGS features new and improved action combat and character customization, allowing for more flexibility and expression than ever before. Choosing from four unique races and eight classes, players can join forces with other operatives to experience unforgettable battles, and boss fights in brand-new locales, with an emphasis on flowing, flashy mobility to conquer and explore sprawling open environments.

