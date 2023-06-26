Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry In June 2023

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch takes on Supreme Rivalry in June 2023, but have the cards dropped or increased in value?

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Supreme Rivalry, which was released in May 2021, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $65.71 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $33.21 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $30.16 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $13.52 The Power of A Super Saiyan SPR BT13-120: $13.02 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SR BT13-030: $11.50 The Power of A Super Saiyan SR BT13-120: $8.05 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SR BT13-135: $7.53 Demigra, Momentary Ally SR BT13-123: $7.31 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed SPR BT13-135: $7.30

The top chase card of this set, SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR, used to be worth over $140. Now, it has fallen dramatically and has stayed in this much lower price range, selling for between $60 and $70 on the regular. This month, it has not fallen further. The Power of A Super Saiyan SPR came back out of nowhere, completely falling off the list and then returning as the second biggest SPR of the set.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day for news on Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews, announcements, and release information.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!